Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3823 Greenville Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:17 AM

3823 Greenville Avenue

3823 Greenville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3823 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Nested right on Greenville Ave. & minutes away from Downtown Dallas!!! This modern home has spacious designed floorplan. 1St floor has concrete floors through out, tall ceilings, large living room with wet bar and a Jack & Jill bathroom. 2Nd floor has a wide open floorplan that's great for entertaining, hard wood floorings are gorgeous, tall ceilings and plenty of space. The 2nd floor outdoor cover balcony is very spacious & has a great view towards Greenville Ave. Within walking distance of shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, grocery store, fitness center, banks & SMU campus. Group of roommates are welcome to apply. $65 application per adult over the age of 18 is required. Application with Go4Rent . com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 Greenville Avenue have any available units?
3823 Greenville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 Greenville Avenue have?
Some of 3823 Greenville Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 Greenville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3823 Greenville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 Greenville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3823 Greenville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3823 Greenville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3823 Greenville Avenue offers parking.
Does 3823 Greenville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3823 Greenville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 Greenville Avenue have a pool?
No, 3823 Greenville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3823 Greenville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3823 Greenville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 Greenville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3823 Greenville Avenue has units with dishwashers.

