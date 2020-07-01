3823 Greenville Avenue

Amenities

Nested right on Greenville Ave. & minutes away from Downtown Dallas!!! This modern home has spacious designed floorplan. 1St floor has concrete floors through out, tall ceilings, large living room with wet bar and a Jack & Jill bathroom. 2Nd floor has a wide open floorplan that's great for entertaining, hard wood floorings are gorgeous, tall ceilings and plenty of space. The 2nd floor outdoor cover balcony is very spacious & has a great view towards Greenville Ave. Within walking distance of shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, grocery store, fitness center, banks & SMU campus. Group of roommates are welcome to apply. $65 application per adult over the age of 18 is required. Application with Go4Rent . com