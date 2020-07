Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool hot tub

Furnished rental 6 months to 2 years. Furnished 3400.00 per month. Also the seller will consider removing furniture and rate would be 2900.00 per month. This home is perfect entertaining home features open floor plan with pool with LED lighting. Front foyer opens to formal living and flows into well-appointed kitchen open to den with fireplace. Master suite with spa like bath features dual sinks and expansive walk-in closet. Additional three beds share bath and there is an additional half bath. Second living area could be study or game room complete with half bath. Backyard oasis complete with separate patio.