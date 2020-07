Amenities

Cute and very well done bungalow in Midway Hollow. Redone kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, glass backsplash, organizational cubby, and fantastic eating area. Great lighting and modern feel make this a can't miss. Lots of windows overlooking spacious backyard with large swing room to be whatever you desire. Back deck and outside storage in a great location means it won't be here long.