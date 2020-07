Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Loving rental duplex. 2BR 2Bath 2-car garage. Large Living room with fire place and elegant built-ins. Breakfast room off Kitchen. All appliances,ceramic tile in Kitchen. Beautiful open patio. Ceiling fans; spacious closets; built-ins; Storage room in garage. Refrigerator with ice maker, New Dishwasher and New carpet in dinning room. Pets are allowed when they are service pets. Service pets must prove a certificate from a physician. Wonderfully place to call home!