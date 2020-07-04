3778 Shorecrest Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the picturesque neighborhood of Bluffview. Recently renovated with gorgeous hardwood floors and designer finishes. Kitchen opens up to a spacious, light filled dining room. Master bathroom features designer touches, including Carrera marble countertops, and an oversized shower and soaking tub. Luxurious, light filled living room features floor to ceiling windows overlooking an impeccably landscaped backyard. Outdoor living space is complete with finished patio, separate fenced dog area, and a storage feature. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own this beautiful Bluffview gem. Also available for lease at $4,250