Last updated March 22 2020 at 2:40 AM

3778 Shorecrest Drive

3778 Shorecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3778 Shorecrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Bluffview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the picturesque neighborhood of Bluffview. Recently renovated with gorgeous hardwood floors and designer finishes. Kitchen opens up to a spacious, light filled dining room. Master bathroom features designer touches, including Carrera marble countertops, and an oversized shower and soaking tub. Luxurious, light filled living room features floor to ceiling windows overlooking an impeccably landscaped backyard. Outdoor living space is complete with finished patio, separate fenced dog area, and a storage feature. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own this beautiful Bluffview gem. Also available for lease at $4,250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3778 Shorecrest Drive have any available units?
3778 Shorecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3778 Shorecrest Drive have?
Some of 3778 Shorecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3778 Shorecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3778 Shorecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3778 Shorecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3778 Shorecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3778 Shorecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3778 Shorecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3778 Shorecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3778 Shorecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3778 Shorecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3778 Shorecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3778 Shorecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3778 Shorecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3778 Shorecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3778 Shorecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

