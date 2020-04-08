All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:36 PM

3766 Park Lane

3766 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3766 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Light and bright home with desirable open floorplan. Two bedrooms two bathrooms plus study. Hardwoods throughout! Designer updates in remodeled second bathroom with built-ins. Updated kitchen with high end finishes ready for the iron chef in you! Large fenced yard with grass and sprinkler system. Impeccably maintained home and a rare find. Highly desirable area. 2-year lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3766 Park Lane have any available units?
3766 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3766 Park Lane have?
Some of 3766 Park Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3766 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3766 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3766 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3766 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3766 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3766 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 3766 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3766 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3766 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 3766 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3766 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3766 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3766 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3766 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

