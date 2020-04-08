3766 Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Light and bright home with desirable open floorplan. Two bedrooms two bathrooms plus study. Hardwoods throughout! Designer updates in remodeled second bathroom with built-ins. Updated kitchen with high end finishes ready for the iron chef in you! Large fenced yard with grass and sprinkler system. Impeccably maintained home and a rare find. Highly desirable area. 2-year lease preferred