Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable Midway Hollow home! This recently updated home sits on a very charming and quiet street. It is surrounded by other updated homes and gorgeous new homes. Hardwood floors recently refinished, custom, shaker cabinetry, Carrera quartz, recessed lighting, new SS appliances and washer and dryer included. Wonderful park like backyard with large, new deck. Withers school district. Pets welcome. Additional $75 mo. for lawn care. $2,250 deposit, $45 application fee.