Move in ready in highly desired Midway Hollow Area! Walk into an open concept from living room to dining and kitchen, easy to entertain your guests with tons of natural light. New ceramic tile in all wet areas, wood flooring in living room and in two bedrooms, new cabinets in kitchen and baths all remodeled in 2018. Drive way with ample parking space and oversized backyard for family gatherings.