3730 Dunhaven Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3730 Dunhaven Road

3730 Dunhaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

3730 Dunhaven Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming cottage features an updated finish out & expansion. From the moment you arrive, you are greeted by a covered deck perfect for entertaining. Warm & inviting hardwood floors, recent paint & updated bathrooms & kitchen are all waiting inside. Enjoy cooking on the gas cooktop & in a kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space, stainless appliances & access to the backyard. Master suite addition features a beautiful bath & generous walk-in-closet. 2 additional bedrooms & secondary, updated bathroom on the other end of the home add privacy & functionality. 1 car garage & stackable laundry connections add to the amenities you'll love about this home. Tenant to verify schools & measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Dunhaven Road have any available units?
3730 Dunhaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 Dunhaven Road have?
Some of 3730 Dunhaven Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 Dunhaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Dunhaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Dunhaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 3730 Dunhaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3730 Dunhaven Road offer parking?
Yes, 3730 Dunhaven Road offers parking.
Does 3730 Dunhaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 Dunhaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Dunhaven Road have a pool?
No, 3730 Dunhaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Dunhaven Road have accessible units?
No, 3730 Dunhaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Dunhaven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 Dunhaven Road has units with dishwashers.

