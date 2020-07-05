3730 Dunhaven Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This charming cottage features an updated finish out & expansion. From the moment you arrive, you are greeted by a covered deck perfect for entertaining. Warm & inviting hardwood floors, recent paint & updated bathrooms & kitchen are all waiting inside. Enjoy cooking on the gas cooktop & in a kitchen with plenty of cabinet & counter space, stainless appliances & access to the backyard. Master suite addition features a beautiful bath & generous walk-in-closet. 2 additional bedrooms & secondary, updated bathroom on the other end of the home add privacy & functionality. 1 car garage & stackable laundry connections add to the amenities you'll love about this home. Tenant to verify schools & measurements.