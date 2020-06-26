Rent Calculator
3720 Mclarty Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
3720 Mclarty Drive
3720 Mclarty Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
3720 Mclarty Dr, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Getting property cleaned. Up and ready to be moved into by May 20. No application fee but please provide your own credit report and fill out lease application to submit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3720 Mclarty Drive have any available units?
3720 Mclarty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3720 Mclarty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Mclarty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Mclarty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Mclarty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3720 Mclarty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Mclarty Drive offers parking.
Does 3720 Mclarty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Mclarty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Mclarty Drive have a pool?
No, 3720 Mclarty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Mclarty Drive have accessible units?
No, 3720 Mclarty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Mclarty Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 Mclarty Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 Mclarty Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 Mclarty Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
