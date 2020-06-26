All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3720 Mclarty Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3720 Mclarty Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:52 PM

3720 Mclarty Drive

3720 Mclarty Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3720 Mclarty Dr, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Getting property cleaned. Up and ready to be moved into by May 20. No application fee but please provide your own credit report and fill out lease application to submit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Mclarty Drive have any available units?
3720 Mclarty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3720 Mclarty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Mclarty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Mclarty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Mclarty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3720 Mclarty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Mclarty Drive offers parking.
Does 3720 Mclarty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Mclarty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Mclarty Drive have a pool?
No, 3720 Mclarty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Mclarty Drive have accessible units?
No, 3720 Mclarty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Mclarty Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 Mclarty Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 Mclarty Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 Mclarty Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University