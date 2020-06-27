All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3706 S Versailles Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3706 S Versailles Avenue
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:43 AM

3706 S Versailles Avenue

3706 South Versailles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3706 South Versailles Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
putting green
garage
Unique opportunity to lease a recently renovated two bedroom and one bathroom house that has full guest quarters over the detached garage that sits on the edge of Highland Park with easy access to Dallas Love Field and the North Dallas Tollway. The main house boasts original wood+tile floors. Lots of windows allowing for plenty of natural light and a open floor plan between living and dinning. The Kitchen includes: breakfast bar, commercial grade range, soapstone counters, wood built-in cabinetry. The guest house adds 770 square ft. above garage that includes loft style bedroom, full bath, kitchenette with fridge and sink. Large backyard with mature trees, fire pit and chipping and putting green

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 S Versailles Avenue have any available units?
3706 S Versailles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 S Versailles Avenue have?
Some of 3706 S Versailles Avenue's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 S Versailles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3706 S Versailles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 S Versailles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3706 S Versailles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3706 S Versailles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3706 S Versailles Avenue offers parking.
Does 3706 S Versailles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 S Versailles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 S Versailles Avenue have a pool?
No, 3706 S Versailles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3706 S Versailles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3706 S Versailles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 S Versailles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 S Versailles Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75231
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University