3706 S Versailles Avenue

Amenities

putting green dishwasher garage recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking putting green garage

Unique opportunity to lease a recently renovated two bedroom and one bathroom house that has full guest quarters over the detached garage that sits on the edge of Highland Park with easy access to Dallas Love Field and the North Dallas Tollway. The main house boasts original wood+tile floors. Lots of windows allowing for plenty of natural light and a open floor plan between living and dinning. The Kitchen includes: breakfast bar, commercial grade range, soapstone counters, wood built-in cabinetry. The guest house adds 770 square ft. above garage that includes loft style bedroom, full bath, kitchenette with fridge and sink. Large backyard with mature trees, fire pit and chipping and putting green