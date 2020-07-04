3701 Wycliff Avenue

Amenities
Recently updated town home in prime North Oak Lawn neighborhood. Secluded end unit with a covered patio and a private yard space. Kitchen and baths include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, tall ceilings and hardwood floors. Neutral paint and carpet in the bedrooms. Oversized master bedroom and walk-in closet. Separate frameless glass shower and jetted tub. Third floor flex space is perfect for an office, exercise room or extra living area. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Move-in ready!