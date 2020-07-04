3701 Wycliff Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Recently updated town home in prime North Oak Lawn neighborhood. Secluded end unit with a covered patio and a private yard space. Kitchen and baths include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, tall ceilings and hardwood floors. Neutral paint and carpet in the bedrooms. Oversized master bedroom and walk-in closet. Separate frameless glass shower and jetted tub. Third floor flex space is perfect for an office, exercise room or extra living area. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Move-in ready!