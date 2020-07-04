All apartments in Dallas
3701 Wycliff Avenue
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:12 AM

3701 Wycliff Avenue

3701 Wycliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Wycliff Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Recently updated town home in prime North Oak Lawn neighborhood. Secluded end unit with a covered patio and a private yard space. Kitchen and baths include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, tall ceilings and hardwood floors. Neutral paint and carpet in the bedrooms. Oversized master bedroom and walk-in closet. Separate frameless glass shower and jetted tub. Third floor flex space is perfect for an office, exercise room or extra living area. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Wycliff Avenue have any available units?
3701 Wycliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Wycliff Avenue have?
Some of 3701 Wycliff Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Wycliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Wycliff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Wycliff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Wycliff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3701 Wycliff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Wycliff Avenue offers parking.
Does 3701 Wycliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 Wycliff Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Wycliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 3701 Wycliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Wycliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3701 Wycliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Wycliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Wycliff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

