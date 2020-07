Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1652 sq. ft. townhouse located in Walnut Gardens Enclave. This quiet cul de sac neighborhood is comprised of 3 streets with no thru traffic and is bordered by The Brownwood City Park. Great price for the sq. footage. New carpet upstairs. New vinyl planks downstairs and some tile. New paint. The 4plex is inside the 635 LBJ loop. Very private, spacious & clean. Many work at Love Field, UTSW, Parkland, Dallas or Addison. Locally owned & managed. No smoking. Pets allowed.