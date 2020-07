Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming ranch style home ready for immediate move in. This light and bright happy home features large living areas, oversized bedrooms, updated bath and kitchen, and a two car attached garage. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining and made complete with a covered outdoor living area with mount for tv! Conveniently located near 635 and Tollway.