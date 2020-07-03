All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:12 AM

3636 Rickshaw Drive

3636 Rickshaw Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Rickshaw Dr, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
An updated 1600 SQ FT Town Home located in the secluded Walnut Gardens Enclave. Features include 3 large bedrooms, a private bath in the master bedroom, an additional full bath on the second level, a powder room downstairs, tile floors throughout the first level, neutral tone carpets upstairs, wood burning fireplace, a spacious kitchen featuring all new Granite countertops and hardware, appliances including refrigerator and full size washer/dryer connections. In addition, you will find updated lighting, off street parking, a large fenced patio garden area and plenty of closet space. A short drive allows access to some of Dallas' best schools, 635, the toll-way, shopping, restaurants, The Galleria, Love Field, UT Southwestern and Oak Lawn. Also, Brownwood Park is less than 1/2 block walk from your front door.
Built in 1973

Nicely updated townhome conveniently located near intersection of Marsh and Walnut Hill, near Degoyler Elementary School. This two story townhome has a neutral color scheme with laminate hardwoods in downstairs living and dining areas. Living room has brick fireplace, wood blinds, and built-in bookcase. Half bath downstairs. All three bedrooms and two full baths up. Each bedroom has ceiling fan and ample closet space. Bathrooms nicely updated with new toilets and tile. Fenced private courtyard with patio and grassy area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Rickshaw Drive have any available units?
3636 Rickshaw Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Rickshaw Drive have?
Some of 3636 Rickshaw Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Rickshaw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Rickshaw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Rickshaw Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3636 Rickshaw Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3636 Rickshaw Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Rickshaw Drive offers parking.
Does 3636 Rickshaw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Rickshaw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Rickshaw Drive have a pool?
No, 3636 Rickshaw Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Rickshaw Drive have accessible units?
No, 3636 Rickshaw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Rickshaw Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3636 Rickshaw Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

