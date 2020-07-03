3636 Rickshaw Drive

Amenities

An updated 1600 SQ FT Town Home located in the secluded Walnut Gardens Enclave. Features include 3 large bedrooms, a private bath in the master bedroom, an additional full bath on the second level, a powder room downstairs, tile floors throughout the first level, neutral tone carpets upstairs, wood burning fireplace, a spacious kitchen featuring all new Granite countertops and hardware, appliances including refrigerator and full size washer/dryer connections. In addition, you will find updated lighting, off street parking, a large fenced patio garden area and plenty of closet space. A short drive allows access to some of Dallas' best schools, 635, the toll-way, shopping, restaurants, The Galleria, Love Field, UT Southwestern and Oak Lawn. Also, Brownwood Park is less than 1/2 block walk from your front door.

Built in 1973



Nicely updated townhome conveniently located near intersection of Marsh and Walnut Hill, near Degoyler Elementary School. This two story townhome has a neutral color scheme with laminate hardwoods in downstairs living and dining areas. Living room has brick fireplace, wood blinds, and built-in bookcase. Half bath downstairs. All three bedrooms and two full baths up. Each bedroom has ceiling fan and ample closet space. Bathrooms nicely updated with new toilets and tile. Fenced private courtyard with patio and grassy area.