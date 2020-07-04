All apartments in Dallas
3618 Gillespie Street

3618 Gillespie Street · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Gillespie Street, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Once in a lifetime opportunity to own a beautifully 3 bed 3 full bath renovated townhome in the heart of the Turtle Creek Oaklawn area. Less than 5 walking minutes from the Mansion and other popular downtown attractions this home brings the life of the city to your doorstep with the benefit of privacy, security, and exclusivity. Featuring vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, a private patio and third floor balcony near the private pool this home is set to impress. With huge walk in closets, granite counter tops, and private accesses you will have all of the benefits of private living in the heart of the city. Call for more details and to book a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Gillespie Street have any available units?
3618 Gillespie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3618 Gillespie Street have?
Some of 3618 Gillespie Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 Gillespie Street currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Gillespie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Gillespie Street pet-friendly?
No, 3618 Gillespie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3618 Gillespie Street offer parking?
Yes, 3618 Gillespie Street offers parking.
Does 3618 Gillespie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Gillespie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Gillespie Street have a pool?
Yes, 3618 Gillespie Street has a pool.
Does 3618 Gillespie Street have accessible units?
No, 3618 Gillespie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Gillespie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3618 Gillespie Street has units with dishwashers.

