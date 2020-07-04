3617 Brown Street

Amenities
Unit F. Wonderful end unit, 2 story condo in the heart of the Oaklawn, Cedar Springs, Turtle Creek area on quiet street. This 2 bedroom condo has both bedrooms & bathroom upstairs with the kitchen and living room on the first floor. Condo has real hardwood floors, an open concept for entertaining and an updated kitchen with granite countertops. Comes with 1 covered carport space and there's tons of free parking for extra cars on the street. Community is small and inviting and there's a quaint central courtyard with table and chairs and bbq grill for relaxing when the weather is nice. Available immediately!