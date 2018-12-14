3615 Regent Drive

Wonderful open floor plan in Sparkman. Updated kitchen has granite and breakfast bar that opens to family room with a fireplace. Large back yard has a sparkling pool and separate fenced off play space. Sunroom off den is great 3rd living area. Available April 22nd. Pets on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
