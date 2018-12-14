3615 Regent Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful open floor plan in Sparkman. Updated kitchen has granite and breakfast bar that opens to family room with a fireplace. Large back yard has a sparkling pool and separate fenced off play space. Sunroom off den is great 3rd living area. Available April 22nd. Pets on a case by case basis.