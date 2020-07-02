All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3607 Live Oak Street

3607 Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

3607 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous contemporary 3-story townhome close to downtown Dallas! 1st level has bedroom, full bath, utility closet, and 2-car attached garage. 2nd level has combined living room and kitchen, fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, and half bath. 3rd level has loft master bedroom suite and access to a balcony on the south side and a roof-top balcony on the north side overlooking the entry courtyard. There is lots of natural light and is a great townhome for entertaining. AC and tankless water heater were replaced a few years ago. This townhome is located across from Exall Park and Recreation Center, and close to Baylor Hospital. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Live Oak Street have any available units?
3607 Live Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 Live Oak Street have?
Some of 3607 Live Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 Live Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Live Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Live Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 Live Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 3607 Live Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 3607 Live Oak Street offers parking.
Does 3607 Live Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 Live Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Live Oak Street have a pool?
No, 3607 Live Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 3607 Live Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 3607 Live Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Live Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3607 Live Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.

