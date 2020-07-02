3607 Live Oak Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous contemporary 3-story townhome close to downtown Dallas! 1st level has bedroom, full bath, utility closet, and 2-car attached garage. 2nd level has combined living room and kitchen, fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, and half bath. 3rd level has loft master bedroom suite and access to a balcony on the south side and a roof-top balcony on the north side overlooking the entry courtyard. There is lots of natural light and is a great townhome for entertaining. AC and tankless water heater were replaced a few years ago. This townhome is located across from Exall Park and Recreation Center, and close to Baylor Hospital. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.