Excelent location,close to all major freeways, shopping in the heart of North Dallas.Area is been rebuilt after hurracaine . but this property is in living conditions, large four bedrooms two and half baths, all tile through out main living areas kitchen and bathrooms , all rooms have no carpet for an easier keep up. this property features a oversize covered parking space on the front and new wood fence for privacy. great home for the money. Agents please verify room measurements.