Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3522 Royal Lane

3522 Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful with modern updates! This home has been impeccably renovated with updates including rich hard wood floors, neutral color palette with plentiful granite counter space, upgraded stainless steel appliances including glass vent hood, custom cabinetry, open style floor plan that is great for entertaining, cozy brick wood burning fireplace, like new carpets & so much more. The master suite boasts a freshly renovated bath with walk in tile shower with dual shower heads. Even the garage is complete with epoxy floors & LED lighting. Tons of parking space with street to alley driveway & a swing style garage. There is nothing left to do but unpack your bags! View today this home will be going, going, gone! As-is

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Royal Lane have any available units?
3522 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 Royal Lane have?
Some of 3522 Royal Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3522 Royal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3522 Royal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3522 Royal Lane offers parking.
Does 3522 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 Royal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Royal Lane have a pool?
No, 3522 Royal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3522 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 3522 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3522 Royal Lane has units with dishwashers.

