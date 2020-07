Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage, on a large corner lot with mature trees in a very quiet neighborhood.

Hardwood floors, fresh paint, modern lighting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, mirrored closet doors and beautifully remodeled bathrooms just to name a few perks. The home is conveniently located near I-30 and nearby to shopping and schools.



Don't let this tastefully remodeled home pass you by!