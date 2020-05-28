3515 Vancouver Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated mid-century modern 3-2-2 house @prime Royal-Marsh location w architecturally appointed details. Open floor plan with kitchen looking into living and dinning rooms perfect for entertaining. Kitchen w shaker 42 inch cabinets, two tone quartz counters, mosaic backsplash, SS gourmet cooking appliances and duel wine beverage cooler. Private spacious master retreat w soaker tub, frameless shower, decorative barn door, and walk in closet. Beautiful cedar posts, designer colors, refinished hardwood floor, updated light fixtures. Energy efficient features include low-e glass windows and doors, over spec new HVAC system(with 10 year warranty), and new 16in insulation! Yard maintenance is available upon request.