Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3515 Vancouver Drive

3515 Vancouver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Vancouver Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated mid-century modern 3-2-2 house @prime Royal-Marsh location w architecturally appointed details. Open floor plan with kitchen looking into living and dinning rooms perfect for entertaining. Kitchen w shaker 42 inch cabinets, two tone quartz counters, mosaic backsplash, SS gourmet cooking appliances and duel wine beverage cooler. Private spacious master retreat w soaker tub, frameless shower, decorative barn door, and walk in closet. Beautiful cedar posts, designer colors, refinished hardwood floor, updated light fixtures. Energy efficient features include low-e glass windows and doors, over spec new HVAC system(with 10 year warranty), and new 16in insulation! Yard maintenance is available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Vancouver Drive have any available units?
3515 Vancouver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Vancouver Drive have?
Some of 3515 Vancouver Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Vancouver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Vancouver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Vancouver Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3515 Vancouver Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3515 Vancouver Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3515 Vancouver Drive offers parking.
Does 3515 Vancouver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Vancouver Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Vancouver Drive have a pool?
No, 3515 Vancouver Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Vancouver Drive have accessible units?
No, 3515 Vancouver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Vancouver Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 Vancouver Drive has units with dishwashers.

