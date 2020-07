Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 1.1 bath condo in the Uptown-Turtle Creek area. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, appliances and granite countertops. Unit has a large private patio, very rare for the area. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Property is located within walking distance to Katy Trail, restaurant and bars. Easy access to Central Expressway, North Dallas Tollway, I-35 and I-30.