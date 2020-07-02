3475 Whirlaway Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will love this spacious, open concept home with quality finishes & modern upgraded palette. First, step into the formal warm bustling dining room and take in the sunlight. The large living area is open to the kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash finished with an eased granite edge, SS appliances has an adjacent breakfast, laundry & powder rooms with extra shower leading to the pool for easy in-out access. The 3 bdrms are separate from the open living areas. Hardwood floors throughout & Fireplace. Master suite has dual closets, vanities, shower w contrasting tile accents, Freestanding Bathtub & barn-door style door. French doors lead to the back private patio & sparkling swimming pool.