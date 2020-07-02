All apartments in Dallas
3475 Whirlaway Road

3475 Whirlaway Road · No Longer Available
Location

3475 Whirlaway Road, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love this spacious, open concept home with quality finishes & modern upgraded palette. First, step into the formal warm bustling dining room and take in the sunlight. The large living area is open to the kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash finished with an eased granite edge, SS appliances has an adjacent breakfast, laundry & powder rooms with extra shower leading to the pool for easy in-out access. The 3 bdrms are separate from the open living areas. Hardwood floors throughout & Fireplace. Master suite has dual closets, vanities, shower w contrasting tile accents, Freestanding Bathtub & barn-door style door. French doors lead to the back private patio & sparkling swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3475 Whirlaway Road have any available units?
3475 Whirlaway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3475 Whirlaway Road have?
Some of 3475 Whirlaway Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3475 Whirlaway Road currently offering any rent specials?
3475 Whirlaway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3475 Whirlaway Road pet-friendly?
No, 3475 Whirlaway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3475 Whirlaway Road offer parking?
Yes, 3475 Whirlaway Road offers parking.
Does 3475 Whirlaway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3475 Whirlaway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3475 Whirlaway Road have a pool?
Yes, 3475 Whirlaway Road has a pool.
Does 3475 Whirlaway Road have accessible units?
No, 3475 Whirlaway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3475 Whirlaway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3475 Whirlaway Road has units with dishwashers.

