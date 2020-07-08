3439 Ruidosa Ave

Amenities

EXCELLENT HOUSE AT A GREAT LOCATION!!! This house has 4 Large bedrooms, 2 bath, laundry room, 2 car garage, large walk-in closet in master bedroom. The house has a beautiful open concept with 12' high ceilings. Comes with SS appliances refrigerator included. Modern wood like ceramic flooring throughout the entire home. Enjoy the expansive yard perfect for entertaining with mature trees and cedar privacy fence.



Each applicant must provide copy of driver's license, at least 3 months bank statements and 3 months of pay stubs with application to be considered. Upon applicant being approved, applicant must submit a $2,045 security deposit and first month rent within 24 hours of being approved. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, sewer, electricity, trash, etc.). Tenant must water the lawn 2-3 times per week (sprinkler system installed).

No Dogs Allowed



