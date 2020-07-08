All apartments in Dallas
3439 Ruidosa Ave
3439 Ruidosa Ave

3439 Ruidosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3439 Ruidosa Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
EXCELLENT HOUSE AT A GREAT LOCATION!!!!!!! - Property Id: 285525

EXCELLENT HOUSE AT A GREAT LOCATION!!! This house has 4 Large bedrooms, 2 bath, laundry room, 2 car garage, large walk-in closet in master bedroom. The house has a beautiful open concept with 12' high ceilings. Comes with SS appliances refrigerator included. Modern wood like ceramic flooring throughout the entire home. Enjoy the expansive yard perfect for entertaining with mature trees and cedar privacy fence.

Each applicant must provide copy of driver's license, at least 3 months bank statements and 3 months of pay stubs with application to be considered. Upon applicant being approved, applicant must submit a $2,045 security deposit and first month rent within 24 hours of being approved. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, sewer, electricity, trash, etc.). Tenant must water the lawn 2-3 times per week (sprinkler system installed).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285525
Property Id 285525

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5798394)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Ruidosa Ave have any available units?
3439 Ruidosa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 Ruidosa Ave have?
Some of 3439 Ruidosa Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Ruidosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Ruidosa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Ruidosa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3439 Ruidosa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3439 Ruidosa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3439 Ruidosa Ave offers parking.
Does 3439 Ruidosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3439 Ruidosa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Ruidosa Ave have a pool?
No, 3439 Ruidosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3439 Ruidosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 3439 Ruidosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Ruidosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3439 Ruidosa Ave has units with dishwashers.

