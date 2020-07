Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

HARD TO FIND Single story 5 bedrooms....Available for move in now. Easy qualified base on income, flexible credit check. Gourmet kitchen along with stunning cabinetry with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top. Laminate floor thru out the house, except bedrooms. Home has been meticulously maintained with nice yard. Convenient location just few minutes from George Bush and, across from McKamy elementary school.