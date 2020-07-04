3420 Douglas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Unique FREE STANDING Condo Located in the Heart of Oaklawn. This Oversized Gated Home has ZERO Shared Walls Giving the Feel of a Single Family Home. Extremely Open Floor Plan Featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Wood Burning Fireplace & Half Bath on 1st Floor! Large Bedrooms Feature Separate Bathrooms & Walk In Closets. Tons of Natural Light, Soaring Two Story Foyer & Recess Lighting Takes this Condo to the Next Level. As If There Was Not Enough; Walk Out Onto Your Private Fenced In Patio with OVER 1,000 Sq.Ft. of Outdoor Living Space! Attached One Car Garage with Open Parking in Front. Landlord to Provide Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Walking Distance to Many Restaurants & Grocery Stores.