3420 Douglas Avenue

Amenities
Unique FREE STANDING Condo Located in the Heart of Oaklawn. This Oversized Gated Home has ZERO Shared Walls Giving the Feel of a Single Family Home. Extremely Open Floor Plan Featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Wood Burning Fireplace & Half Bath on 1st Floor! Large Bedrooms Feature Separate Bathrooms & Walk In Closets. Tons of Natural Light, Soaring Two Story Foyer & Recess Lighting Takes this Condo to the Next Level. As If There Was Not Enough; Walk Out Onto Your Private Fenced In Patio with OVER 1,000 Sq.Ft. of Outdoor Living Space! Attached One Car Garage with Open Parking in Front. Landlord to Provide Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Walking Distance to Many Restaurants & Grocery Stores.