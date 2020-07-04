All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:16 AM

3420 Douglas Avenue

3420 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

Unique FREE STANDING Condo Located in the Heart of Oaklawn. This Oversized Gated Home has ZERO Shared Walls Giving the Feel of a Single Family Home. Extremely Open Floor Plan Featuring Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Wood Burning Fireplace & Half Bath on 1st Floor! Large Bedrooms Feature Separate Bathrooms & Walk In Closets. Tons of Natural Light, Soaring Two Story Foyer & Recess Lighting Takes this Condo to the Next Level. As If There Was Not Enough; Walk Out Onto Your Private Fenced In Patio with OVER 1,000 Sq.Ft. of Outdoor Living Space! Attached One Car Garage with Open Parking in Front. Landlord to Provide Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Walking Distance to Many Restaurants & Grocery Stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Does 3420 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
3420 Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 3420 Douglas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3420 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3420 Douglas Avenue offers parking.
Does 3420 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3420 Douglas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
No, 3420 Douglas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3420 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

