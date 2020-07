Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this nicely renovated Craftsman charmer with oversized BR’s and large yard. This home has updated modern amenities with the charm of yesteryear. Yard work is included in rent and there is an extra storage shed in the back. Close to DART bus line and train station, Deep Ellum, City Square and Downtown. We are pet friendly with additional deposit.