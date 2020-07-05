All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
3372 Mojave Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

3372 Mojave Drive

3372 Mojave Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3372 Mojave Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2-story home in Dallas with easy access to highways. Open floor plan with huge combo living and dining. Kitchen with stainless appliances. All bedrooms are of good sizes. Bright and clean. Move in ready! Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3372 Mojave Drive have any available units?
3372 Mojave Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3372 Mojave Drive have?
Some of 3372 Mojave Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3372 Mojave Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3372 Mojave Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3372 Mojave Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3372 Mojave Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3372 Mojave Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3372 Mojave Drive offers parking.
Does 3372 Mojave Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3372 Mojave Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3372 Mojave Drive have a pool?
No, 3372 Mojave Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3372 Mojave Drive have accessible units?
No, 3372 Mojave Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3372 Mojave Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3372 Mojave Drive has units with dishwashers.

