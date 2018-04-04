3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

The Alexan - I am looking for someone to rent my AMAZING apartment at the Alexan on Harry Hines Blvd. It is am AMAZING deal, 805 square feet for $1585 per month. You will not find a better deal. It is in Victory Park right on Katy Trail. located less than a quarter mile to American Airlines center and Katy Trail Ice house. It has an enormous walk-in closet and also a laundry room. It has a view of the infinity pool from the bedroom, living room and balcony! You cannot beat this deal in Victory Park. The apartment complex has two pools, one is an infinity pool, and the other one is on the roof with a gorgeous view of Downtown Dallas! There is free parking in the parking garage, and a washer and dryer already in unit. Two story gym. This apartment will be available for rent on June 9th, and the lease ends the first week of January 2020 with option to re-sign. This price is well below the current market price for this building, floor plan, and neighborhood!



No Dogs Allowed



