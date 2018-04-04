All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:20 AM

3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118

3333 Harry Hines Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Downtown Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3333 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
The Alexan - I am looking for someone to rent my AMAZING apartment at the Alexan on Harry Hines Blvd. It is am AMAZING deal, 805 square feet for $1585 per month. You will not find a better deal. It is in Victory Park right on Katy Trail. located less than a quarter mile to American Airlines center and Katy Trail Ice house. It has an enormous walk-in closet and also a laundry room. It has a view of the infinity pool from the bedroom, living room and balcony! You cannot beat this deal in Victory Park. The apartment complex has two pools, one is an infinity pool, and the other one is on the roof with a gorgeous view of Downtown Dallas! There is free parking in the parking garage, and a washer and dryer already in unit. Two story gym. This apartment will be available for rent on June 9th, and the lease ends the first week of January 2020 with option to re-sign. This price is well below the current market price for this building, floor plan, and neighborhood!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4932328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 have any available units?
3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 have?
Some of 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 pet-friendly?
No, 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 offers parking.
Does 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 have a pool?
Yes, 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 has a pool.
Does 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 have accessible units?
No, 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 Harry Hines Blvd., #5118 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
St. Croix
12250 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University