3333 Elm Street
Last updated May 11 2019 at 4:55 AM

3333 Elm Street

3333 Elm St · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
3333 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75226 - 0 BR 0 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/08/2019. No pets allowed. Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out! _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Hardwood Floors Loft-Style Floor Plans Patio/Balcony Polished Concrete Floors Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Washer and Dryer Connections _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Close to Shopping, Dining, Nightlife and Entertainment Controlled-Access Parking Covered Reserved Parking Easy Access to DART Rail Station Fitness Center Access at The Murray Lofts Outdoor Lounge Area and Gazebo Pool Access at Futura Lofts Rooftop Deck Access at 3200 Main Short Term Lease ---------------------------------------------------- Tired of looking for a new apartment? Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier! [ Published 11-May-19 / ID 2964767 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Elm Street have any available units?
3333 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Elm Street have?
Some of 3333 Elm Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 3333 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3333 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 3333 Elm Street offers parking.
Does 3333 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Elm Street have a pool?
Yes, 3333 Elm Street has a pool.
Does 3333 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 3333 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.

