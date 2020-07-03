Amenities

3333 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75226 - 0 BR 0 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/08/2019. No pets allowed. Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out! _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Hardwood Floors Loft-Style Floor Plans Patio/Balcony Polished Concrete Floors Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Washer and Dryer Connections _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Close to Shopping, Dining, Nightlife and Entertainment Controlled-Access Parking Covered Reserved Parking Easy Access to DART Rail Station Fitness Center Access at The Murray Lofts Outdoor Lounge Area and Gazebo Pool Access at Futura Lofts Rooftop Deck Access at 3200 Main Short Term Lease ---------------------------------------------------- Tired of looking for a new apartment? Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier! [ Published 11-May-19 / ID 2964767 ]