3332 High Lark Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:06 PM

3332 High Lark Drive

3332 High Lark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3332 High Lark Drive, Dallas, TX 75234
Westhollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This lovely 3 Bdrm 2 Bath home has everything! Large living space with wood burning fireplace. Spacious bedrooms. Fully loaded kitchen! Refrigerator, Cooktop and oven, Microwave, and dishwasher. Large fenced in backyard! Washer and dryer included! Lawn care provided by owner. Pets considered on a case by case basis. No cats.
Additional admin fees apply.
$0 Deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 High Lark Drive have any available units?
3332 High Lark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3332 High Lark Drive have?
Some of 3332 High Lark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 High Lark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3332 High Lark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 High Lark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3332 High Lark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3332 High Lark Drive offer parking?
No, 3332 High Lark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3332 High Lark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3332 High Lark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 High Lark Drive have a pool?
No, 3332 High Lark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3332 High Lark Drive have accessible units?
No, 3332 High Lark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 High Lark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3332 High Lark Drive has units with dishwashers.

