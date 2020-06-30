3332 High Lark Drive

Amenities

This lovely 3 Bdrm 2 Bath home has everything! Large living space with wood burning fireplace. Spacious bedrooms. Fully loaded kitchen! Refrigerator, Cooktop and oven, Microwave, and dishwasher. Large fenced in backyard! Washer and dryer included! Lawn care provided by owner. Pets considered on a case by case basis. No cats.

Additional admin fees apply.

$0 Deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Security Deposit: $1,675, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.