3320 James Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, vinyl, ceramic and original hardwood flooring, appliances, central heat and air, Washer and dryer connections, a fenced-in backyard and off-street parking. The home is located near the Lawnview DART station, Lawnview Park, Ascher Silberstein Elementary School, Salon 303 and more! Drive a few blocks east to find Fiesta Mart, ALDI, Little Caesar's Pizza, Walmart Neighborhood Mart and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.