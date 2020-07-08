All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3320 James Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3320 James Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:37 AM

3320 James Drive

3320 James Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3320 James Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, vinyl, ceramic and original hardwood flooring, appliances, central heat and air, Washer and dryer connections, a fenced-in backyard and off-street parking. The home is located near the Lawnview DART station, Lawnview Park, Ascher Silberstein Elementary School, Salon 303 and more! Drive a few blocks east to find Fiesta Mart, ALDI, Little Caesar's Pizza, Walmart Neighborhood Mart and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 James Drive have any available units?
3320 James Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 James Drive have?
Some of 3320 James Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 James Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3320 James Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 James Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 James Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3320 James Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3320 James Drive offers parking.
Does 3320 James Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 James Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 James Drive have a pool?
No, 3320 James Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3320 James Drive have accessible units?
No, 3320 James Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 James Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 James Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University