331 Konawa Dr
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:07 AM

331 Konawa Dr

331 Konawa Drive · No Longer Available
331 Konawa Drive, Dallas, TX 75217

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coming Soon! Nice 3-Bed 1-Bath with Garage Conversion - This nice 3-bedroom, 1-bath home for rent is located in a quiet Dallas neighborhood. It has central heat and air, and a fenced yard. The garage has been converted into an additional room, which could easily be used as a 4th bedroom.

Ceramic tile flooring runs through the kitchen and adjoining dining area. The bedrooms are carpeted, and the spacious laundry room has vinyl flooring. The bathroom has ceramic tile flooring and a tiled shower.

The dining room features built-in shelving and a pass-through window to the living room. Amenities include a range/oven.
Please call directly for Active Walk Through 469-607-1897

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4699514)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 331 Konawa Dr have any available units?
331 Konawa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 Konawa Dr have?
Some of 331 Konawa Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Konawa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
331 Konawa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Konawa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 331 Konawa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 331 Konawa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 331 Konawa Dr offers parking.
Does 331 Konawa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Konawa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Konawa Dr have a pool?
No, 331 Konawa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 331 Konawa Dr have accessible units?
No, 331 Konawa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Konawa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Konawa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

