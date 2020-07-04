331 Konawa Dr

Amenities

Coming Soon! Nice 3-Bed 1-Bath with Garage Conversion - This nice 3-bedroom, 1-bath home for rent is located in a quiet Dallas neighborhood. It has central heat and air, and a fenced yard. The garage has been converted into an additional room, which could easily be used as a 4th bedroom.



Ceramic tile flooring runs through the kitchen and adjoining dining area. The bedrooms are carpeted, and the spacious laundry room has vinyl flooring. The bathroom has ceramic tile flooring and a tiled shower.



The dining room features built-in shelving and a pass-through window to the living room. Amenities include a range/oven.

Please call directly for Active Walk Through 469-607-1897



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4699514)