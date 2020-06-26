All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:12 PM

3303 Renaissance Dr

3303 Renaissance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3303 Renaissance Drive, Dallas, TX 75287
Old Mill Court

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Living area has a wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan. Master Bathroom features a double sink vanity and separate shower and tub. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=TP5w4G13Pe&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 Renaissance Dr have any available units?
3303 Renaissance Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3303 Renaissance Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Renaissance Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Renaissance Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3303 Renaissance Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3303 Renaissance Dr offer parking?
No, 3303 Renaissance Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3303 Renaissance Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3303 Renaissance Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Renaissance Dr have a pool?
No, 3303 Renaissance Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3303 Renaissance Dr have accessible units?
No, 3303 Renaissance Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Renaissance Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3303 Renaissance Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3303 Renaissance Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3303 Renaissance Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

