3303 Renaissance Dr

Amenities

ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Living area has a wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan. Master Bathroom features a double sink vanity and separate shower and tub. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=TP5w4G13Pe&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com