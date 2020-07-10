All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:02 PM

3229 Merrell Cir

3229 Merrell Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3229 Merrell Circle, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Light and bright, located in Sparkman Club Estates, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is situated in a quiet Cul-de-sac. Beautifully upgraded, this home features an impressive kitchen, Quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas range, ample storage, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and overlooks the spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and floor to ceiling brick gas fireplace. Don't miss the versatile living area off of the kitchen that could be a game room or media room and the upstairs bedroom with a full bath. Dallas living at its finest!

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5809945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Merrell Cir have any available units?
3229 Merrell Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3229 Merrell Cir have?
Some of 3229 Merrell Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Merrell Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Merrell Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Merrell Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3229 Merrell Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3229 Merrell Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Merrell Cir offers parking.
Does 3229 Merrell Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Merrell Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Merrell Cir have a pool?
No, 3229 Merrell Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Merrell Cir have accessible units?
No, 3229 Merrell Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Merrell Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3229 Merrell Cir has units with dishwashers.

