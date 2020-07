Amenities

Welcome Home to this One Bedroom Penthouse on the 22nd Floor in the Heart of Uptown!! Upgraded Interiors Include Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hand Scraped Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Subway Tile Backsplashes, Brushed Nickel Lighting in the Kitchen, Dining Areas, and Nest Thermostat. Walking Distance to Grocery Stores, Shopping and Restaurants, Katy Trail, and Many More Conveniences! Parking is Included in the 4 Level Underground Parking Garage.