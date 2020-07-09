All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3215 Homer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3215 Homer Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:09 AM

3215 Homer Street

3215 Homer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3215 Homer Street, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TOTALLY Renovated inside and out! STUNNING Kitchen with New Quartz Counters, SS Appliances & Updated Cabinets. Refinished, Sleek Hardwood Floors throughout the home. Remodeled Master & Secondary Baths with New Hardware, Sinks and Cabinets, HUGE Master Bedroom with Generous Walk-In Closet. NEW ROOF & NEW WINDOWS for Added Efficiency! AWESOME Deck overlooks HUGE Back Yard with NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND for Ultimate PRIVACY!! Wonderful Neighborhood with AWESOME Walkability to Greenville Ave & Glencoe Park. Minutes to Downtown, SMU, Uptown, Deep Ellum and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Homer Street have any available units?
3215 Homer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Homer Street have?
Some of 3215 Homer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Homer Street currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Homer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Homer Street pet-friendly?
No, 3215 Homer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3215 Homer Street offer parking?
Yes, 3215 Homer Street offers parking.
Does 3215 Homer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Homer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Homer Street have a pool?
No, 3215 Homer Street does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Homer Street have accessible units?
No, 3215 Homer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Homer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Homer Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University