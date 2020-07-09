3215 Homer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

TOTALLY Renovated inside and out! STUNNING Kitchen with New Quartz Counters, SS Appliances & Updated Cabinets. Refinished, Sleek Hardwood Floors throughout the home. Remodeled Master & Secondary Baths with New Hardware, Sinks and Cabinets, HUGE Master Bedroom with Generous Walk-In Closet. NEW ROOF & NEW WINDOWS for Added Efficiency! AWESOME Deck overlooks HUGE Back Yard with NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND for Ultimate PRIVACY!! Wonderful Neighborhood with AWESOME Walkability to Greenville Ave & Glencoe Park. Minutes to Downtown, SMU, Uptown, Deep Ellum and more!