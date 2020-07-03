All apartments in Dallas
Location

3215 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Light & bright Uptown condo with fresh paint, new carpet & beautiful wood floors! This 2 bed, 2 bath second floor unit is in a gated complex with private direct access to the Katy Trail. Gally kitchen with private patio off dining area. Property has a community pool, clubhouse, and three laundry facilities. Live where you can walk to your favorite restaurants, shops, & entertainment! This complex is under contract for sale to a developer. If contract is exercised buyer will give all residents 60 days RENT FREE notice to vacate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Carlisle Street have any available units?
3215 Carlisle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3215 Carlisle Street have?
Some of 3215 Carlisle Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Carlisle Street currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Carlisle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Carlisle Street pet-friendly?
No, 3215 Carlisle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3215 Carlisle Street offer parking?
No, 3215 Carlisle Street does not offer parking.
Does 3215 Carlisle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Carlisle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Carlisle Street have a pool?
Yes, 3215 Carlisle Street has a pool.
Does 3215 Carlisle Street have accessible units?
No, 3215 Carlisle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Carlisle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Carlisle Street has units with dishwashers.

