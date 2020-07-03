3215 Carlisle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

Light & bright Uptown condo with fresh paint, new carpet & beautiful wood floors! This 2 bed, 2 bath second floor unit is in a gated complex with private direct access to the Katy Trail. Gally kitchen with private patio off dining area. Property has a community pool, clubhouse, and three laundry facilities. Live where you can walk to your favorite restaurants, shops, & entertainment! This complex is under contract for sale to a developer. If contract is exercised buyer will give all residents 60 days RENT FREE notice to vacate.