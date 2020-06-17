3208 Cole Ave 2102

Amenities

Amazing central location with fast freeway access. Walking distance to grocery store, bars, clubs restaurants, west village shopping, Walgreens, CVS, hair salon, dry cleaning, pizza and much more! Incredibly safe quiet Uptown neighborhood! Apartment is a beautiful, clean and updated 2 bed 2 bath with hot tub and pool! 1st floor easy move in French inspired gated safe complex with plenty of on site, street and underground secure gated parking. Best value in Uptown!

