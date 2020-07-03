3203 Mckinney Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher elevator fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Out of this WORLD penthouse for lease in the HEART of uptown! HIGH walkability score gives you endless dining and shopping options. One of uptowns BEST views! This OVERSIZED gem is one of a kind. Entertain all your company in this open layout with this beautiful skyline as your background! Wooden accent wall opens up to unveil HIDDEN study and half bath. Fridge sized wine cooler is a perfect way to show off your collection! Double decker terrace with turf puppy pad lets you enjoy penthouse living without the hassle! These are just a FEW of the stunning features this unit offers! You won't find ANYTHING like this! Shorter lease terms premium pricing: 6 month = $10,500....3 month = $12,000