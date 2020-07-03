All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3203 Mckinney Avenue

3203 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3203 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Out of this WORLD penthouse for lease in the HEART of uptown! HIGH walkability score gives you endless dining and shopping options. One of uptowns BEST views! This OVERSIZED gem is one of a kind. Entertain all your company in this open layout with this beautiful skyline as your background! Wooden accent wall opens up to unveil HIDDEN study and half bath. Fridge sized wine cooler is a perfect way to show off your collection! Double decker terrace with turf puppy pad lets you enjoy penthouse living without the hassle! These are just a FEW of the stunning features this unit offers! You won't find ANYTHING like this! Shorter lease terms premium pricing: 6 month = $10,500....3 month = $12,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Mckinney Avenue have any available units?
3203 Mckinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3203 Mckinney Avenue have?
Some of 3203 Mckinney Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 Mckinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Mckinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Mckinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3203 Mckinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3203 Mckinney Avenue offer parking?
No, 3203 Mckinney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3203 Mckinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Mckinney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Mckinney Avenue have a pool?
No, 3203 Mckinney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3203 Mckinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3203 Mckinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Mckinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3203 Mckinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

