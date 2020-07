Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Uptown’s most visible and iconic property. 3200 Thomas Unit A is a stunning four-story townhome built of stone, glass, and steel. All bedrooms are on separate levels. This corner unit features floor-to-ceiling windows with abundant natural light, bamboo flooring, modern kitchen with SS appliances, and track lighting. Enjoy Dallas skyline views from fourth level. Adjacent to Griggs Park and two blocks from State Thomas dining and nightlife.