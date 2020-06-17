Rent Calculator
3122 Catamore Lane
Last updated May 6 2019 at 1:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3122 Catamore Lane
3122 Catamore Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3122 Catamore Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Re-Modeled Home with granite counter-tops and real nail down HARDWOOD flooring throughout. Shows beautifully. Huge Back Yard.
INCLUDES MOWING AND EDGING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3122 Catamore Lane have any available units?
3122 Catamore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3122 Catamore Lane have?
Some of 3122 Catamore Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3122 Catamore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Catamore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Catamore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3122 Catamore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3122 Catamore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3122 Catamore Lane offers parking.
Does 3122 Catamore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 Catamore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Catamore Lane have a pool?
No, 3122 Catamore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Catamore Lane have accessible units?
No, 3122 Catamore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Catamore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3122 Catamore Lane has units with dishwashers.
