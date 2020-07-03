All apartments in Dallas
3118 Ross Ave Apt 3

3118 Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3118 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This recently updated 2-2.5-2 luxury condo located in downtown Dallas is move in ready. This beautiful 3 story condo includes a 4th floor roof top deck with views of downtown. Living room features hardwood flooring with open access to the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen features richly stained cabinets, neutral colored granite counters, large pantry and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan. The master bathroom features dual single sink vanity with granite counter tops, large shower and garden tub and walk in closet. The 3rd bedroom is flex space office or bedroom with stairs to the 4th floor deck. Private 2 car garage and access to the Bryan Place Community Pool included. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=MRYGOWCLUR&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 have any available units?
3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 have?
Some of 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 have a pool?
Yes, 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 has a pool.
Does 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3118 Ross Ave Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

