3118 Ross Ave Apt 3

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This recently updated 2-2.5-2 luxury condo located in downtown Dallas is move in ready. This beautiful 3 story condo includes a 4th floor roof top deck with views of downtown. Living room features hardwood flooring with open access to the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen features richly stained cabinets, neutral colored granite counters, large pantry and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with ceiling fan. The master bathroom features dual single sink vanity with granite counter tops, large shower and garden tub and walk in closet. The 3rd bedroom is flex space office or bedroom with stairs to the 4th floor deck. Private 2 car garage and access to the Bryan Place Community Pool included. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=MRYGOWCLUR&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com