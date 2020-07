Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable victorian style home in a charming Community at the Gables of Royal Lane. This gem features an open concept with vaulted ceilings, large living room, and a lot of natural lighting. Attached garage and a private patio accessible to each of the two bedrooms. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Conveniently located to major highways and minutes from Downtown Dallas.