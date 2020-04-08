3110 N Houston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool garage new construction

30th Floor luxury living BRAND NEW Penthouse in Victory Park! Gorgeous floor to ceiling window with city views, 2 balconies, Kember Harwood Flooring and that's just the beginning of these beautiful interior finishes! Located between Victory Park, Uptown and the Design District with direct access to the Katy Trail. Variety of floorpans available ranging from studio homes, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, penthouses and townhomes, featuring some of the most unique amenities in the neighborhood. Local coffee and juice bar included on property for residents, bike shop, 6,000 sq ft dog park, 6,000 sq ft state of the art gym, and 24 hour concierge services.