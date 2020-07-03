3102 Carlisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool key fob access

Rare split level corner unit penthouse available with unobstructed Katy Trail & Turtle Creek Views! Property amenities include 24hr concierge, onsite maintenance & mgmt, resort style pool, expansive fitness center with classes offered & more! This home features upscale amenities including gas range, floor to ceiling windows with Solar Shades, Nest thermostats, keyless entry & built-in Sonos Speakers inside the home & on both of the large. Great use of space with an open kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms w ensuite bathrooms & a powder bath for guests. Gas included in rent & unit includes 2 reserved covered parking spots. 3rd vehicle permitted for additional monthly cost. Rental rate is for immediate move in on 14 mo.