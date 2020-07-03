3102 Carlisle

Amenities
Rare split level corner unit penthouse available with unobstructed Katy Trail & Turtle Creek Views! Property amenities include 24hr concierge, onsite maintenance & mgmt, resort style pool, expansive fitness center with classes offered & more! This home features upscale amenities including gas range, floor to ceiling windows with Solar Shades, Nest thermostats, keyless entry & built-in Sonos Speakers inside the home & on both of the large. Great use of space with an open kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms w ensuite bathrooms & a powder bath for guests. Gas included in rent & unit includes 2 reserved covered parking spots. 3rd vehicle permitted for additional monthly cost. Rental rate is for immediate move in on 14 mo.