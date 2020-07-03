All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
3102 Carlisle
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:57 AM

3102 Carlisle

3102 Carlisle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3102 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
key fob access
Rare split level corner unit penthouse available with unobstructed Katy Trail & Turtle Creek Views! Property amenities include 24hr concierge, onsite maintenance & mgmt, resort style pool, expansive fitness center with classes offered & more! This home features upscale amenities including gas range, floor to ceiling windows with Solar Shades, Nest thermostats, keyless entry & built-in Sonos Speakers inside the home & on both of the large. Great use of space with an open kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms w ensuite bathrooms & a powder bath for guests. Gas included in rent & unit includes 2 reserved covered parking spots. 3rd vehicle permitted for additional monthly cost. Rental rate is for immediate move in on 14 mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Carlisle have any available units?
3102 Carlisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 Carlisle have?
Some of 3102 Carlisle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Carlisle currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Carlisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Carlisle pet-friendly?
No, 3102 Carlisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3102 Carlisle offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Carlisle offers parking.
Does 3102 Carlisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3102 Carlisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Carlisle have a pool?
Yes, 3102 Carlisle has a pool.
Does 3102 Carlisle have accessible units?
No, 3102 Carlisle does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Carlisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 Carlisle has units with dishwashers.

