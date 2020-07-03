3056 Modella Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Roomy 4 bedroom duplex off of Webb Chapel in Dallas! Corner lot features 1248 square feet, and fourth bedroom can easily be used for an office, media room, or playroom. Beautiful ceramic tile in living room and kitchen. Two full bathrooms. Updated fixtures throughout. Kitchen features lots of counter and cabinet space, breakfast area, and leads to a separate full sized utility room with built-ins. Very spacious 2 car garage in rear.



