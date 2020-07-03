All apartments in Dallas
Location

3056 Modella Avenue, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Roomy 4 bedroom duplex off of Webb Chapel in Dallas! Corner lot features 1248 square feet, and fourth bedroom can easily be used for an office, media room, or playroom. Beautiful ceramic tile in living room and kitchen. Two full bathrooms. Updated fixtures throughout. Kitchen features lots of counter and cabinet space, breakfast area, and leads to a separate full sized utility room with built-ins. Very spacious 2 car garage in rear.

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3056 Modella Avenue have any available units?
3056 Modella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3056 Modella Avenue have?
Some of 3056 Modella Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3056 Modella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3056 Modella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3056 Modella Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3056 Modella Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3056 Modella Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3056 Modella Avenue offers parking.
Does 3056 Modella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3056 Modella Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3056 Modella Avenue have a pool?
No, 3056 Modella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3056 Modella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3056 Modella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3056 Modella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3056 Modella Avenue has units with dishwashers.

