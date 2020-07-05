All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:50 AM

3045 Park Lane

3045 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3045 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath split level townhouse. Kitchen, living room, bedroom and full bath located downstairs. Bedroom, full bath and extra storage located upstairs. Living room and kitchen is beautiful ceramic tile. Bedrooms are carpeted. Great enclosed patio. Elementary School within walking distance. One Reserved and Covered parking spot. One other unreserved spot with parking permit.

Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Park Lane have any available units?
3045 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 Park Lane have?
Some of 3045 Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3045 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3045 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3045 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 3045 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 3045 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3045 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3045 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3045 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

