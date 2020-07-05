3045 Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath split level townhouse. Kitchen, living room, bedroom and full bath located downstairs. Bedroom, full bath and extra storage located upstairs. Living room and kitchen is beautiful ceramic tile. Bedrooms are carpeted. Great enclosed patio. Elementary School within walking distance. One Reserved and Covered parking spot. One other unreserved spot with parking permit.



Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.